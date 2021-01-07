McConnell privately calling Trump officials begging them to hold off resigning at least tonight: report

According to The Daily Beast, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been frantically calling White House staffers and asking them to hold off on resigning from the Trump administration and stay onboard for at least a few more hours, until things are clearer.

McConnell "has been busy making calls to the White House in an effort to try and maintain cohesiveness for the next few hours at [a] minimum," reported Asawin Suebsaeng, Erin Banco, and Lachlan Markay. "As Trump aides rushed to keep the departures to a minimum and perform some semblance of damage control, the president vented his fury that politicians and people on cable news were already starting to hold him responsible for the day's mayhem, according to two people familiar with the situation. Predictably, Trump held the position that it wasn't his fault, and that a strong public denunciation was not necessary at the time, the sources relayed."

Multiple sources have reported that several major members of the Trump administration are considering stepping down in the wake of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, and the president's failure to adequately condemn the violence.

Among those considering resignation are National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell, and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao — McConnell's wife.

The comes after two Trump officials have already resigned: Melania Trump Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham, and Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews.