'Where's my money?' Mitch McConnell's house vandalized after blocking COVID aid

On Saturday, the Louisville Courier Journal reported that vandals targeted the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) overnight.

"As of Saturday morning, messages like 'where's my money' and other expletives were written with spray paint across the front door and bricks of the Kentucky Republican's Highlands residence," reported Ben Tobin.

"I've spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not," said McConnell in a statement. "This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society." He added that, "We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren't too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum."

Police have not publicly stated whether they have leads on who committed the vandalism.

McConnell was instrumental in blocking the passage of a House bill this week that would increase the direct stimulus payments for COVID-19 relief from $600 per person to $2,000 per person. He is insisting this legislation must be tied to a repeal of internet free speech protections and a commission to investigate outgoing President Donald Trump's voter fraud conspiracy theories — something Democrats have rejected, and that likely couldn't be passed in time before the new Congress is convened anyway.

The home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who passed the legislation only for it to be blocked, has also reportedly been vandalized in a similar fashion.