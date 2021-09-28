Kentucky Dem roasts McConnell for bragging about scoring pork for his state while blocking debt ceiling vote

Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) called out his home-state senator, Mitch McConnell (R-KY), for being supportive of funding projects for the state before he was against them.

Specifically, McConnell is being called out for touting projects and programs back home -- but now that it's time to ensure the funds to pay for it, McConnell isn't just against it, he's actively standing in the way.

"He's kind of the leader in this effort and you know, I watched while he has traveled around the state taking credit for funds that are coming into Kentucky that he voted for that he now doesn't want to pay for," said Yarmuth. "And then he stands up and says the facts are indisputable — I agree with Mitch on that the facts are indisputable, but he's wrong he tries to make this case, this is all about passing the ability to incur future debts. This is all about paying for what we have already credited ourselves to so he's blatantly lying to the American people. Nobody pays a price for lying. Nobody's held accountable."

He noted that when he was a debater in high school that you'd automatically lose if you made up facts. That certainly doesn't happen now.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes explained that McConnell doesn't even have to support the bill, the problem is that he's actively standing in the way of Democrats raising the debt ceiling. He not only doesn't want to pay the bills, he's trying to stop Democrats from paying the bills.

Yarmuth went on to attack Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who "are only concerned about their own brand. They're not thinking about the objective of not just the Democratic Party, but what's a good policy for the country. I have not heard one word yet from either senator about why any of the things that are proposed in the Build Back Better Act are bad for the country. I've not heard one word. Not any of them have said that and they're playing with numbers. The numbers don't matter you know, the question is what does the country need us to do I think this package is something that demonstrably is something that the American people need and is something that's perfectly appropriate for the federal government to try to provide for them."

See the video below: