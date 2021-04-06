‘Farcical and despicable’: McConnell ignites furious backlash after he ‘lets the mask slip’ on corporate donations
This Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke to reporters and warned corporations to stay out of politics, but he made sure to clarify that he doesn't want them to stop donating money.

"I'm not talking about political contributions," he clarified. "Most [corporations] contribute to both sides … that's fine, it's legal and appropriate, I support that. I'm talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this and punishing a community or state because you don't like a particular law. I just think it's stupid."


But according to McConnell's critics on Twitter, he was saying the quiet part out loud.