‘Farcical and despicable’: McConnell ignites furious backlash after he ‘lets the mask slip’ on corporate donations

Shutterstock.com
This Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke to reporters and warned corporations to stay out of politics, but he made sure to clarify that he doesn't want them to stop donating money.
"I'm not talking about political contributions," he clarified. "Most [corporations] contribute to both sides … that's fine, it's legal and appropriate, I support that. I'm talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this and punishing a community or state because you don't like a particular law. I just think it's stupid."
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on hypocrisy of telling corporations to "stay out of politics":
"I'm not talking about political contributions ... I'm talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this and punishing a community or a state." pic.twitter.com/4ZJ7ahSS4N
— The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2021
But according to McConnell's critics on Twitter, he was saying the quiet part out loud.
If Mitch McConnell isn't the most shameless, two-faced politician I've observed in my 64 years, then he has to be second only to Newt Gingrich. And like Gingrich he's mastered the art of being both farcical and despicable.https://t.co/5Ii5l9ZTgJ
— Republicans Support This Madness 🇺🇸 (@RepubsSupport) April 6, 2021
Sounds like McConnell will not be refunding CEO's the $217 million they've donated to his campaign and PAC after all. https://t.co/nSTtJ20yoF
— Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) April 6, 2021
It's amazing what you can say as a politician, once you don't give a damn about looking ridiculous. https://t.co/HVClbc61LV
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 6, 2021
This is another masterpiece of hypocrisy from the undisputed king of cynical bullshit, Murder Turtle himself. The trouble is few people pay enough attention to know what an astounding 180 this is. https://t.co/3Hruooveyo
— Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) April 6, 2021
McConnell on corporate money in politics: Money must be allowed as free speech, free speech must be banned. https://t.co/dyhgoehAWh
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 6, 2021
Dear Minority Leader McConnell, I'm looking forward to your repudiation of the Citizens United decision and your co-authoring of a bill to get corporate financing out of politics. When can we expect that?
— Kevin_Fox_14.5beta6 🦊😷 (@kfury) April 6, 2021
Others can correct me if I'm wrong, but it seems to me that this is the first time Mitch McConnell has really let the mask slip, showing that his position on corporate political speech has nothing to do with freedom of speech and everything to do with raising political money.
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 6, 2021
Send money and shut up. https://t.co/Gt8t815qju
— Randy Bryce (@IronStache) April 6, 2021
We need to stop pushing the narrative that McConnell is a brilliant strategist. He isn't. He's just another dumb zealot. He just happened to sit in a seat where his zealotry could do damage. Nothing slick about being shameless and surrendering your integrity. https://t.co/UpB7HHksRr
— Joe Llorens (@joellorens) April 6, 2021
