McConnell endorses bipartisan bill designed to prevent future presidents from subverting elections
Senator Mitch McConnell (Shutterstock.com)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has endorsed a bipartisan electoral count reform bill which seek to prevent future presidents from overturning the results of U.S. elections, The Washington Post reports.

"The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, sponsored by Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Joe Manchin III (D-WV), would amend the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and reaffirm that the vice president has only a ministerial role at the joint session of Congress to count electoral votes, as well as raise the threshold necessary for members of Congress to object to a state’s electors," The Post's report states.

Speaking on the Senate floor this Tuesday, McConnell said the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, "certainly underscored the need for an update."

“The Electoral Count Act ultimately produced the right conclusion … but it’s clear the country needs a more predictable path," McConnell said.

The Senate Rules Committee is expected to vote on the legislation next week.

"Their votes would all but cement the bill’s likelihood of passing the Senate. The bill already enjoyed strong bipartisan support, with 11 Democratic and 11 Republican senators signing on to co-sponsor it last week," the newspaper reported.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.

