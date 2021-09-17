'You lost': Mitch McConnell hopes to never speak to Trump again, according to Woodward book

The relationship between Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Donald Trump is so frayed that the Senate GOP Leader hopes he will never again have to talk to the former president.

Business Insider reported on the final conversation between the two Republicans, as it was described in the new book Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of The Washington Post.

After McConnell congratulated Joe Biden from the Senate floor on December 15th, Trump reportedly called McConnell and "spewed expletives."

"Mr. President, the Electoral College has spoken. That's the way we pick a president in this country," McConnell explained.

"You lost the election, the Electoral College has spoken," was reportedly the last thing McConnell said.

McConnell reportedly hoped it would "be the final time he and Trump would ever speak to each other."

