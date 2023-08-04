'Totally paralyzed sometimes': Talk of Mitch McConnell's replacement reportedly 'accelerated' in GOP

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) has been as influential as he is polarizing. No one has done more to push the U.S. Supreme Court to the right than McConnell, who infamously blocked former President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland (now U.S. attorney general) in 2016 before ramming through all three of Donald Trump's High Court nominees.

But in light of the 81-year-old Republican's health issues, some members of his party are speculating about a possible replacement as GOP leader in the U.S. Senate. McConnell was hospitalized after falling earlier this year, and at a late July press conference, he suddenly quit speaking during the middle of a sentence and was led away by his ally, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyoming).

In an article published on August 4, Vanity Fair's Pablo Manríquez emphasizes that talk about a possible McConnell replacement isn't dying down.

"In a workplace abound with septuagenarians and octogenarians — and in an institution where aides are known for shielding their bosses' health issues from the press — McConnell's momentary lapse has put added scrutiny on his office," Manríquez reports. "At 81, he's the longest-serving party leader in Senate history; he's held the top post among his Republican senators since 2007. Like his contemporary in leadership, Nancy Pelosi, McConnell has faced some, albeit more muted, pressure within his caucus to step aside for a new generation."

Manríquez continues, "Pelosi, 83, stepped down last fall. Now, questions around (McConnell's) health have accelerated those conversations."

A GOP senator, quoted anonymously, told Vanity Fair, "The pain from his polio leaves him totally paralyzed sometimes, like unable to walk or move or even speak because it hurts so bad…. The pain that used to be confined to his leg causes, like, a spasm up his spine that takes over his entire body."

Manríquez notes that McConnell has reportedly had more than one fall in 2023, including one on March 8 and another on July 14.

According to Manríquez, Republicans who could be in the running for McConnell's position if he steps down include Barrasso, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-South Dakota). But Barrasso has stressed that he plans to support McConnell as long as long as he wants to stay.

"If and when the time comes," Barrasso told Vanity Fair, "I'm interested."