Republican David McCormick concedes Pennsylvania Senate primary — handing nomination to Dr Oz

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that David McCormick, the hedge fund leader running for the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania, has conceded the race to Trump-endorsed TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"McCormick said he had called Oz to concede," reported Marc Levy. "'It’s now clear to me with the recount now largely complete that we have a nominee,' McCormick said at a campaign party at a Pittsburgh hotel. 'Tonight is really about all us coming together.'"

"Before the recount, Oz led McCormick by 972 votes out of 1.34 million votes counted in the May 17 primary. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race because an automatic recount is underway and the margin between the two candidates is just 0.07 percentage points," the report continued. "Friday’s development sets up a general election between Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Democrat John Fetterman in what is expected to be one of the nation’s premier Senate contests. The race could help determine control of the closely divided chamber."

The vote counting in Pennsylvania has been fraught with tension as the Oz and McCormick campaigns duked it out in court to argue over whether some disputed ballots should be counted.

"Oz, who is best known as the host of daytime TV’s 'The Dr. Oz Show,' had to overcome millions of dollars in attack ads and misgivings among hard-line Trump backers about his conservative credentials on guns, abortion, transgender rights and other core Republican issues," noted the report. "The 61-year-old Oz leaned on Trump’s endorsement as proof of his conservative bona fides, while Trump attacked Oz’s rivals and maintained that Oz has the best chance of winning in November in the presidential battleground state."

This comes as Fetterman has been temporarily sidelined from the campaign trail due to a stroke brought on by untreated cardiomyopathy. He is expected to make a full recovery, but the timeline for him resuming the campaign is not set.