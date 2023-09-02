'A huge admission': Legal expert shows how Mark Meadows sunk himself and Trump
Mark Meadows made a series of errors in his testimony, given in an attempt to move his case from Georgia court to a federal court, possibly harming Meadows himself and the former president, according to a legal expert.

NYU law professor Ryan Goodman said in a social media post that Meadows "testified he got involved in false electors scheme" because he didn't want to get yelled at by the former president.

"This will bolster prosecutors' cases," Goodman added, noting that the testimony lays the blame at Trump's feet.

Goodman went on to say that Meadows' testimony had "several legal implications."

"First, it directly implicates Trump with evidence of Trump's - intense - involvement in the false electors scheme," Goodman said Friday. "Second, it is solid evidence that Trump got his White House chief of staff involved in the scheme..."

Goodman also highlights how Meadows' testimony could show that Trump violated the Hatch Act.

