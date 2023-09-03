'Screaming his guilt': Body language expert dissects Mark Meadows' words

Counsel for Donald Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has tried to walk back certain comments Meadows has made. In doing so, however, one body language expert said they are just making things worse.

Body language expert Dr. Jack Brown noted that Meadows' attorney "effectively says his client needs pronoun training."

"Earlier this week, Mark Meadows attorney's [sic] stated multiple times that Meadows over-uses the word 'we,'" he said. He added that the measure was taken "to nullify obvious evidence of Meadows' participation in attempts to overthrow the Georgia election."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Brown goes on to say that, by drawing attention to this issue in Meadows' testimony, his legal team is actually reinforcing the idea that he will ultimately be found guilty.

"In his efforts to try to distance his client from the rest of the Trump gang, his tactic had the opposite effect," Brown wrote. "Meadows' use of the word 'we' is screaming his guilt."

Conservative attorney and anti-Trump activist George Conway took notice of the "pronoun training" comment, and wrote the following:

“Hello, it’s so nice to meet you. Our name is A. Rico Conspiracy and our pronouns are we/us/our.”