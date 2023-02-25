Kentucky officials fear measles outbreak at spiritual revival

Kentucky health officials have warned people who attended a large "spiritual revival" to be on the lookout for any measles symptoms after an unvaccinated participant came down with the disease.

Measles are re-emerging as a concerning health issue as anti-vaxxers have spread their message to cover other vaccines. Some religious groups also preach against vaccines. Measles can have serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis. Nearly 250,000 kindergarten children are now vulnerable to the disease amid a drop off in vaccinations, according to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control.

“Anyone who attended the revival" at Asbury University in the town of Wilmore on Feb. 18 "may have been exposed to measles,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, warned in a statement. “Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days, and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective.”

He also warned anyone with symptoms not to show up at hospitals, clinics or emergency rooms without advance notice so health care workers can take precautions to protect themselves and others. Measles is extremely contagious.

The latest case is the third in three months, according to officials, but cases can spike quickly.

Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose and a rash three to five days after symptom onset.

The Kentucky Health Department is working with local agencies to boost the number of children who receive the combination measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination. MMR vaccine coverage among Kentucky kindergarten children is among the lowest in the nation, according to CDC statistics.

