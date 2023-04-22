Meghan Markle identified the person who made racist remarks in confidential letters to King Charles: report
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images North America/TNS

In a letter exchange between Meghan Markle and King Charles, the Duchess identified a “senior royal” who she says expressed “concerns” over her son Archie’s skin color. A report published this weekend by The Telegraph detailed the exchange and added that Harry and Meghan felt they were treated “appallingly” following the death of Queen Elizabeth. King Charles had first reached out to Markle in the wake of the March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Markle claimed there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark (Archie’s) skin might be when he’s born.” The latest report ...