'Princess of Arizona' Meghan McCain roasted for slamming the 'qualifications' of Asian American workers

View co-host Meghan McCain faced backlash on Wednesday after she opined on the "qualifications" of her Asian American counterparts.

During a segment on The View, McCain complained about the financial relief that is provided for Black farmers in the American Rescue Plan that was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.

"We're going to a place where even if [white] people need money, even if [white] people are qualified to get into Ivy Leagues, race and gender is more important than your skill qualifications, the content of your character," she remarked. "It is not what Martin Luther King Jr. preached. I think this is a very, very slippery slope."

"I think this is just the natural progression of identity politics," she continued. "The View is 25 years old next year. We've only had one Asian American host co-host this show. So does that mean that one of us should be leaving at some point because there's not enough representation?"

McCain added: "We're talking about is identity politics more important than qualifications for a job? And I think that's a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile."

Viewers immediately questioned McCain's qualifications for her job.

"What are the qualifications for being a host of the View?" one viewer asked. "Asides from being the daughter of a war criminals and consistently having the dumbest opinions in America?"

Watch the video and read some of the responses below.