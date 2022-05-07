Meghan McCain fails at selling new book — her dad’s strategist explains why
GOP heiress Meghan McCain's failure to sell her new book Bad Republican was explained by the senior strategist on her father's 2008 presidential campaign.

"According to an NPD BookScan provided to Secrets, it sold just 244 copies in the first few days," The Washington Examiner reported Friday. "A book agent said the low sales were a surprise considering the celebrity status of the former View star and outspoken daughter of former Sen. John McCain."

Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt said, "I can explain this" in a thread posted to Twitter.

When I kicked [Meghan McCain] off of the 2008 McCain plane, because of her outrageous behavior, I talked to her mom and explained what was happening and why. Cindy got weepy and said 'I just want to say I raised two good sons' I said 'everyone knows you did.' My daughter was three at the time and I made a promise to myself that I would make sure that my number one priority in life would be raising a child that never acted like [Meghan McCain], a spoiled rotten, entitled bully," he wrote.

Schmidt said her personality is why her book isn't selling.

"That is why in a nation of 330 million people, 247 have bought it. Nothing new to learn," he wrote.

Schmidt responded to criticism of him posting Cindy McCain's comments.

"Why. I was a volunteer who gave up a year of my life to work for her father. I’ve been publicly lied about and abused by her for 14 years. She wrote a tell all book, not me. Why is that a secret? Is it the Esper rule? How does that work? She is a bully not a victim," he declared.


