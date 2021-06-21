Meghan McCain lashes out at faithful Joe Biden for doing 'great spiritual damage to himself and harm to the country'

"The View's" Meghan McCain lashed out at President Joe Biden for his pro-choice politics and anti-abortion beliefs conflicting with the Catholic church. It's part of an ongoing threat from the U.S. Catholic Bishops, who voted by 73 percent to deny Biden communion for his politics.

It has caused a huge rift in the church over the weekend, with parishioners who saw the church ignore Republican Catholics pushing policies antithetical to the church while Donald Trump was in office. The hypocrisy is something that co-host Sunny Hostin called out, noting that former Attorney General Bill Barr is Catholic, but ushered in the death penalty for federal crimes. Despite opposition to the death penalty, the Catholic church remained mum on it. She also noted that Newt Gingrich cheated on his wife with his now-wife Callista Gingrich, who ultimately became the Ambassador to the Vatican, without complaint from the church.

But it was McCain who falsely claimed that Biden was somehow unmaking the Hyde Amendment, a congressionally passed law that bars federal funding for abortion. McCain claimed that Biden was now overstepping the Hyde Amendment and paying for abortions from the government, which is patently false.

Still, McCain said that she is abandoning her support of Biden due to the issue of the Hyde Amendment.

"It's not unprecedented," McCain said. "When it comes to the separation of church and state, the onus is on the government, not the church. They will try to impede every possible way they can and influence every way they can. Everybody's spiritual journey and relationship with God is their own personal journey, and I don't try to proselytize my journey and other people's. If you're a devout Catholic, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do deep spiritual harm to you."

Abortion isn't actually a cardinal sin, the cardinal sins are the seven deadly sins envy, gluttony, greed or avarice, lust, pride, sloth, and wrath.



McCain went on to say that she doesn't understand the argument that someone can personally oppose something while allowing it legally. The argument among pro-choice communities is that no one has the right to impose their rule over someone else's medical decisions. It's a major reason that conservatives oppose being forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine, or opposed to mask mandates. Government rule in medical decisions has long been opposed by conservatives, the only exception, however, is in women's health, where they believe it is allowed.

"For me, this is a deep paradigm shift for how I view President Biden because if he is for the federal funding of abortion, and I know the women on this show disagree with me, but as far as I'm concerned, abortion is murder, and that means the government funding of killing of the unborn, and we have to as pro-lifers fight for the lives of the unborn, and that is a doctrine as old as the Catholic church itself," McCain continued. "So, he has to choose -- his official stance by the way is he's personally opposed to abortion, but doesn't feel he has the right to impose this view on the rest of the country, and it just -- for someone who claims to be pro-life, I don't understand this argument. I'm personally opposed to murder, but if you want to murder a little bit, it's fine because it's not my problem. It doesn't register with me. I don't get it, so it's ultimately up to the church, but he's walking a very fine line here, and ultimately, all of these issues are life and death for Catholics, for devout Christians, and he's going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his -- with his personal faith, and I believe that he's doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country."

See the video below:



