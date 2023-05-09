Megyn Kelly: People should hold their tongues about guns after Texas mass shooting

Speaking on the far-right Newsmax network this week, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly complained that she just wants advocates of gun reform legislation to zip it, reported The Daily Beast.

"Despite yet another mass shooting over the weekend — this time at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas by an apparent neo-Nazi armed with an AR-15—former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is fed up with seeing debates over gun control in the news," reported William Vaillancourt. "Kelly essentially reiterated sentiments she put on Twitter in response to the shooting, which killed eight and wounded seven others. In one tweet, she posed a question for gun control advocates: 'Must we just stay here sad, concerned, lamenting? Could we possibly talk OTHER SOLUTIONS?' In another, she considered the gun control debate essentially pointless, telling the same crowd, 'You are ruining any chance at change by not admitting that the gun debate is lost.'"

"Even if the Supreme Court were to allow a ban on AR-15s, it would serve no purpose, insisted Kelly, apparently no fan of incremental progress on an issue that sets the U.S. apart from other developed nations," said the report. "'Everybody would just use their semi-automatic pistols. That’s what was used at the most deadly school shooting of all time, Virginia Tech,' she said. “So we need to face reality, okay? The states that have the strictest gun laws — New York, California, Connecticut, where I am now — have had multiple mass shootings in this past decade. They don’t work any better than the states that have lenient gun laws like Texas.'"

In fact, studies have consistently shown that states with tighter gun laws see fewer shootings, including mass shootings.

Kelly failed to mention that gun legislation is passing at the state level, with Colorado's governor signing four new measures into law last month alone.

"In lieu of gun control legislation, Kelly suggested improved mental health services, as well as boosting security measures for 'soft targets' like malls and schools — a common refrain from conservatives in the wake of gun violence," said the report. In fact, adding armed officers to schools can actually lead to more incidents.