Dr. Oz was caught using his own paid staff to 'spontaneously comfort' a woman for the cameras
Pennsylvania Senate candidate and TV-doctor Mehmet Oz was caught in another fake-out when he pretended to comfort a Black woman who had suffered a tragic loss to gun violence. It was painted as a spontaneous moment of compassion on a member of the community, who turned out to be a paid staffer of his.

Vice News reported that the woman was at a "Safer Streets Community Discussion" when she appeared to be emotional when describing the loss of both her nephew and brother due to gun violence. Oz hugged her and asked how she managed to stay strong through such a horrific tragedy.

It's unclear if she was acting or if she genuinely lost family members to gun violence, but the fact is that the woman has been paid more than $2,000 by the campaign, according to the FEC reports and has been on the campaign payroll since at least June 2022.

John Fetterman's campaign manager Brendan McPhillips noticed the link and neither the Associated Press nor the Philadelphia Inquirer did the due diligence to uncover the facts about the woman.

McPhillips told the AP that it's clear Dr. Oz understands how important Black voters are to the upcoming election.

According to Democratic State Rep. Chris Rabb, half of the people in the town hall were featured in a campaign pamphlet previously. Very few other people showed up to the event than those the campaign paid or were brought in.

Fetterman is running an ad showing off that Oz was faking that he was a Phillys fan, with photos of him promoting the Dallas Cowboys. It has been part of Fetterman's attacks on Oz from the beginning, that Oz actually lives in New Jersey and has never been part of the Pennsylvania community. Supporters of Donald Trump's also weren't buying into Oz when he appeared in the state for a political rally.

