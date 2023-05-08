Dr. Oz appears to have moved to another state — again
(G Holland / Shutterstock.com)

The Daily Beast revealed a recent effort by TV doctor Mehmet Oz to rebrand himself after losing his 2022 election to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA).

"Gone is Oz the MAGA-acolyte partisan. Back is the famous, friendly TV doctor—or at least Oz hopes," said the report.

But it was the details from the article about social media posting that led the site to think Oz left Pennsylvania, something he was always mocked for as a "carpetbagger" who only moved into the state to run for office. But it appears he's not in New Jersey, which was always reported to be his actual home.

"Judging by his and his family’s social media presences, it seems Oz isn’t worried about maintaining the Pennsylvania brand he tried, and largely failed, to cement during the campaign," said the Beast. "For the most part, it appears he’s been morphing into a Florida man, spending time in his Palm Beach estate."

The property was purchased a few months before the 2022 election, CBS News reported at the time.

Of his 18 known homes, the report said none is larger or more valuable than the 10-bedroom historic beachfront mansion in Palm Beach.

The estate makes up 18,559 square feet and was valued at more than $36 million, appraisal records say. Insider reported Oz spent just $18 million for the property but also said there were 11 bedrooms.

The report also cited Oz telling a "Democratic operative" at an event, "Legitimately, I own two houses."

But in a 2018 issue of Boca Raton Magazine Oz called it "our house" and called Palm Beach "like a playground to me in many ways."

Fetterman was curious why Oz didn't run for the U.S. Senate from Florida at the time.

The home is about 11 minutes north of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club or a short 4-mile walk down the beach.

Oz might head back to New Jersey or New York or Ireland or any one of his other homes once the blistering heat and humidity moves into south Florida for the summer, but he hasn't said one way or the other publicly.

Read the full report on Oz's rebranding effort at the Daily Beast.

SmartNews