Dr. Oz strikes 'equality' from Juneteenth statement after backlash on Truth Social
Dr. Oz, heart surgeon & television personality speaks, at the Web Summit, Lisbon. (Shutterstock.com)

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz removed the word "equality" from a statement celebrating the Juneteenth holiday marking the end of slavery after people complained on former President Donald Trump's social media network.

"Our country is better because of our freedoms, our unity, and our equality. #Juneteenth," Oz wrote in his initial post to Truth Social about the holiday on Sunday.

Attorney Ron Filipkowski pointed out that Oz deleted the post after Truth Social users complained.

"Mehmet Oz made the first ‘Juneteenth’ post on Truth Social on the left, where he said America was great because of our 'freedoms, unity, and equality,'" Filipkowski explained "It wasn’t well received. He then deleted, then reposted the second one on the right, taking out the word 'equality.'”

See Oz's posts below.

