Dr. Oz jokes about the time he stabbed his sister in the head with a needle in unearthed Jimmy Kimmel interview
Dr. Oz, heart surgeon & television personality speaks, at the Web Summit, Lisbon. (Shutterstock.com)

An interview with Mehmet Oz and Jimmy Kimmel was posted online Sunday showing a bizarre story about the doctor growing up "obsessed with needles."

As a humorous anecdote, Oz tells Kimmel, "This is a 25 gauge needle," he explains. "So, you can't do much damage with this thing. When I was a kid, I'll tell you a quick story. I was so fascinated by needles, I used to find — my dad was a physician. I used to find these needles in his desk. And I noticed those little holes in the top of the orange. Where the pores are. I would put the needle through the pore and get orange juice out. Then I noticed one day that my sister's head had little pores in it too."

He goes on to say that he remembers creeping up behind her, "and I threw it in there, and it didn't go in! The scull got in the way! I got no brain — I got nothing back. My mom just whacked me that time. Yeah. Absolutely took me out."

Oz reported in 2019 that his sister attempted to stab him on July 1 of that year. He claims she suffers from psychological issues despite the fact that her sister was stable enough to be caring for their mother, who had Alzheimer's Disease, the Turkish Sabah daily reported at the time.

They then became enthralled in a financial battle over their inheritance. While the doctor had his own millions, several homes and a television show, he accused his sister of robbing him of the inheritance he claimed was his, Page Six reported in March 2022.

See the video clip below:

SmartNews