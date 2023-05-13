Melania Trump’s silence over her husband’s scandals signals her strategy: report
Melania Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Melania Trump has remained mum over her husband’s scandals, signaling what is likely to be the former first lady’s strategy for what’s expected to be a media circus leading up to the 2024 elections, the outlet She Knows reports.

Melania is unhappy with the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case in which a jury determined that her husband was liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded the former advice columnist $5 million.

But the former first lady prefers to stay out of the spotlight and remains committed to her marriage to the former president, the report said.

And she plans to remain by her husband’s side.

“Melania is not going to leave her husband because she believes she has a good life and doesn’t want to rock the boat,” Kristyn Burtt writes, citing a source with knowledge of the former first lady’s thinking.

Burtt notes that her privileged life includes securing the well-being of her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who immigrated from Slovenia.

Burtt writes: “It seems that the former first lady is OK with looking the other way as she continues to ‘weather the storm as she has done in the past.’ Her focus, as always, will remain on raising her son, Barron, 17.”

