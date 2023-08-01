Trump campaign paid $108K for Melania's hair stylist despite cash crunch due to mounting legal fees

A pro-Trump super PAC paid more than $100,000 in the first months of 2023 for Melania Trump’s hairstylist, according to Save America’s newly released operating expenses report.

Save America lists the $108,000 payment to Hervé Pierre Braillard as “strategy consulting.”

The same super PAC in 2022 paid Braillard $132,00 for “strategy consulting” in 2022, Business Insider reports.



The revelation follows new reporting that Save America is experiencing money issues after spending $40 million on Donald Trump’s legal expenses and has requested a $60 million refund from another group backing the former president.

Although the Federal Elections Commission doesn’t allow PACs to pay for personal items, leadership PACs such as Save America are less restricted, Business Insider reports.

Braillard in a 2022 interview with Women’s Wear Daily told the outlet that his consulting work isn’t just restricted to fashion advice.

“As with every other first lady, there is an after the White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion,” Braillard said.

“I am lucky to have worked in prestigious houses, to have designed [costumes] for ballets and more recently to work in home decor. There are many upcoming projects in this after-the-White House [stage.]”

Melania Trump's office in a 2022 statement obtained by Business Insider said that "Mr. Pierre is a world-renowned artist. His work extends to many different fields, not just fashion design. His expertise is utilized for special projects and events."