Melania would try to make Trump jealous by having 'handsome' military aides escort her around: book

Former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania are working overtime trying to discredit their former press secretary, original communications aide and long-time staffer Stephanie Grisham, whose bombshell new book reveals embarrassing details about the couple.

According to one part of Grisham's new book, when the first lady was mad at her husband, she would use the arm of a "handsome military aid" to walk with her to make him jealous, said The New York Times.

In particular, Grisham revealed that Melania was furious when she learned of her husband's infidelity when she was recovering from giving birth to his son.

"After the Stormy Daniels story broke and all the allegations that followed from other women," Grisham wrote. "I felt that Mrs. Trump was basically unleashed."

Melania would find little ways of leaving her husband out of photos and her social media posts, which Trump apparently monitored.

At the time, the then-first lady denied the reports about the affairs and hush-money payments.

"Oh, please, are you kidding me?" she said. "I don't believe any of that sh*t."

Read the full report from The New York Times.