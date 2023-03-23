Melania Trump remains angry at her husband over alleged affair with Stormy Daniels: report
Donald and Melani Trump (Photo via Eva Marie Uzcategui for AFP)

Prosecutors may ultimately decide not to indict Donald Trump over alleged hush payments to Stormy Daniels, but regardless of what the Manhattan DA’s office decides, the former president’s wife apparently isn’t letting go of the circumstances surrounding the case against her husband, People magazine reports.

Melania Trump, 52, is still living at the couple’s Mar-a-Lago estate, and she’s still angry over her husband's alleged 2006 affair with the former adult-film actress, according to the report, which cites a “social source.”

Daniels alleges the affair occurred four months after the birth of the couple's son, Barron.

"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the source told People.

"She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

The Trumps live in separate quarters on their Palm Beach estate and are frequently seen sharing meals and attending events at the club, but they live separate lives and for the most part they do their own thing, the report said.

“They don't spend that much time together,” the source said.

They could soon spend even less time together.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer representing Donald Trump, said the former would surrender to authorities if indicted.

Melania Trump doesn’t appear to be sweating her husband’s legal woes, according to the report.

"Melania loves the beautiful weather and resort town atmosphere of Palm Beach," the source told People.

"She is happy when she is in Palm Beach. She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of."

