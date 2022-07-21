Melania Trump says she would've spoken out on Jan. 6 but she was busy working ‘on behalf of our nation’
Melania Trump on Thursday offered a new rationalization for why she did not speak out as her husband's mob was attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 as part of his unsuccessful coup attempt.

Fox News reported, "Former first lady Melania Trump said Thursday that she was 'fulfilling' her official duties as first lady of the United States of America on Jan. 6, 2021, telling Fox News Digital exclusively that had she been fully informed of the events taking place at the Capitol during the day, she 'would have immediately denounced the violence.'"

The U.S. constitution does not include a single duty that the president's spouse is expected to complete.

"As with all First Ladies who preceded me, it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations. Several months in advance, I organized a qualified team of photographers, archivists, and designers to work with me in the White House to ensure perfect execution," she claimed. "As required, we scheduled January 6, 2021, to complete the work on behalf of our Nation."

Abigail Adams, the wife of President John Adams, was the first presidential spouse to live in the White House, but it would be over 45 years until the first photo was taken of the White House, meaning that there weren't any photos during the first 10 presidential administrations.

Melania Trump's chief of staff on Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham, has revealed she asked Melania Trump a question about condemning the violence.

According to a screenshot Grisham posted, Melania Trump replied "no." It would've only taken her one additional letter to reply "yes" and let her staff condemn the violence through her social media accounts.

Grisham quit her job in response, she told CNN's John Berman and Brianna Keilar last month.

"For me, it was really important because, you know, over the years working with Melania Trump, I was able to go to her, you know, she was the first person in our entire administration who condemned Charlottesville and often I would be able to go to her and say 'this is bad' and she would even pick up the phone and call her husband and talk him down from something or she would put out a statement well ahead of the West Wing to set a tone saying this is not okay," Grisham said.

"That day, when I sent her that text, you know, the text, I wanted her to say wasn't even political, it was just saying everybody has the right to peaceful protest but there is no room for violence, and she just said no," Grisham continued. "It just made me think she knew something. It made me think she knew that perhaps her husband was going to be down there. She knew something ahead of time."

"I don't know this for a fact but, again, knowing her as well as I did at that point it was so unlike her to not have condemned it that that was the moment it all kind of broke me, that's what I wrote in the book, and I resigned immediately afterward," Grisham added.

