Melania Trump 'knew something was going to happen': former aide tells Jan. 6 Committee

Stephanie Grisham, a former aide to Melania Trump, told the Jan. 6 Committee that the then-first lady "knew something was going to happen" the day of the attack.
In a transcript released by the committee on Thursday, Grisham recalled that she had asked Melania Trump to send a tweet condemning the violence on Jan. 6. But Trump quickly refused.
"She just says no with no explanation," Grisham remarked. "You know, by that point, again, she had been starting to change and evolve over that 2 or 3 weeks. And, again, she had started to say, like, something's not right here and let's listen to the West Wing. And she had started to, in my opinion, drink somebody's Kool-Aid that perhaps this election was stolen."
Grisham continued: "And because I knew she was up there with the carpet and I was watching violence take place at our Capitol, and she just literally said no to me with no explanation, I just — I mean, I kind of was like just f--k you."
Trump's aide went on to say that she was disappointed that the first lady declined to use her influence with the president on Jan. 6.
"He really did listen to her all the time. And so, while I don't know this for a fact, I know from experience with her something had gotten to her," Grisham said. "And she - - I feel like she knew about this protest. I feel like she knew something was going to happen. Otherwise, she would have given me an explanation."
Earlier this year, Grisham shared a screen capture of Trump's alleged text message.
2023 is set to be another busy year. Here are five of the most exciting missions to watch out for.
1. Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer
In April, the European Space Agency (Esa) is set to launch the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice), in what will be Europe’s first dedicated robotic mission to Jupiter. Juice is due to reach the planet in July 2031 after performing an incredible flight path through the Solar System. The mission will enter into orbit around Jupiter and perform numerous flybys of its large icy moons: Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.
After four years of moon flybys, Juice will then enter into orbit around Ganymede, the largest moon in the Solar System – becoming the first spacecraft ever to reach orbit around the moon of another planet. The icy moons of Jupiter are interesting as they are all believed to host oceans of liquid water beneath their frozen surfaces. Europa, in particular, is regarded as one of the most likely abodes in the Solar System for extra-terrestrial life.
Juice will be equipped with ten scientific instruments including ice-penetrating radar to study the internal oceans. This use of radar is a practical first step in mapping the sub-surface oceans, paving the way for more exotic future missions involving submersible vehicles – some of which have already been put forward. The launch window runs from April 5 to April 25.
2. SpaceX Starship
Although no date has been announced by aerospace company SpaceX at the time of writing, the first orbital test flight of the super-heavy Starship spacecraft is highly anticipated to occur in early 2023. Starship will be the largest spacecraft capable of carrying humans from Earth to destinations in space (the International Space Station is larger, but it was assembled in space). It will be the most powerful launch vehicle ever to fly, capable of lifting 100 tonnes of cargo to low Earth orbit.
Starship is the collective name for a two-component system consisting of the Starship spacecraft (which carries the crew and cargo) and the Super Heavy rocket. The rocket component will lift Starship to some 65km altitude before separating and returning to Earth in a controlled landing. The upper Starship component will then use its own engines to push itself the rest of the way to orbit.
Several short test flights of the Starship portion of the system have been made with varying degrees of success. But the upcoming flight will be the first time the whole system will be used to reach space as one. This first orbital flight was originally scheduled to launch in September 2022, but has been delayed several times.
3. dearMoon
The long-awaited dearMoon project, which will take members of the public on a six-day trip around the Moon and back, is due for launch on Starship and was originally planned for 2023. The exact date will depend on the successful test of Starship, but has been on the books since 2018. It will be the first true deep space tourism launch.
Financed by business entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, a competition was set up to select eight members of the public (and an unknown number of crew) to join Maezawa on the trip – all completely paid for. The winners and criteria used have not been disclosed, although it is suspected the guests may be established or aspiring artists.
This mission will mark a big change in the way we think about space, as previously only astronauts picked using incredibly stringent criteria have been able to go into deep space (note: we are not counting brief 10-minute jaunts up to 100 km). A full trip of several days poses extreme risks, both in terms of health and engineering.
The success or failure of the dearMoon mission could affect whether deep space tourism becomes the next big thing, or it is relegated back to being a pipe-dream.
4. Asteroid explorer returns to Earth
The Origins Spectral Interpretation Resource Identification Security – Regolith Explorer, mercifully more commonly known as OSIRIS-REx, is a Nasa mission to near-Earth asteroid Bennu. A key goal of this robotic mission was to acquire samples of Bennu and return them to Earth for analysis.
OSIRIS-REx is now fast returning to Earth with up to a kilogram of precious asteroid samples stored aboard. If all goes well, the capsule will detach from the spacecraft, enter the Earth’s atmosphere and parachute to a soft landing in the deserts of Utah on September 24. Asteroid sample return has only been achieved once before, by the Japanese Space Agency’s Hayabusa 2 mission in 2020.
Bennu the golden space rock. NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
Bennu is an approximately diamond-shaped world just half a kilometer in size, but has many interesting characteristics. It is believed to have broken off from a much larger asteroid in the first 10 million years of the Solar System. Some of the minerals detected within it have been altered by water, implying that Bennu’s ancient parent body possessed liquid water.
It also has an abundance of precious metals, including gold and platinum. Finally, Bennu is classed as a potentially hazardous object with a (very) small possibility of Earth impact in the next century.
5. India’s private space launch
While SpaceX is the most prominent private space launch company, there are many others developing their own series of launchers around the world. Skyroot Aerospace, which successfully launched its Vikram-S rocket in November 2022, is soon to become the first private Indian company to launch a satellite.
The rocket itself reached 90km in altitude, a distance that would need to be improved upon to get a constellation of satellites into orbit. Skyroot’s first satellite launch is planned for 2023, with a goal of undercutting the cost of private space launch rivals by producing its 3D-printed rockets in a matter of days. If successful, this could also provide a route for cheaper launches of scientific missions, enabling a faster rate of research.
Clearly, interest in the space sector remains high. With many bold advances and launches due in 2023, we are entering a new phase akin to the “Golden era” of space launches in the 1960s and ’70s.
Donald Trump says he’d never cut Social Security and would protect “the three exceptions” for abortion were he to get into the White House again, according to an interview released this week at Breitbart.com.
Trump predictably used the interview to attack Republican foes and failed candidates, but he struck a moderate tone – channeling his liberal-ish persona on Howard Stern decades ago – in lecturing the Right on the need to change its electoral strategy. Trump blamed fellow Republicans for “falling into Democrat traps” in the midterm elections.
“We’re not cutting Social Security,” Trump told Breitbart. “It’s very simple. It’s a simple answer. We’re not cutting Social Security.”
Trump criticized Republicans for promising to tackle “entitlement reform” after the midterms as it gave President Joe Biden an issue to exploit in the runup to the election, Breitbart reported.
“They fell into the Democrat trap,” Trump said. “I heard that. A couple guys were talking about it, and I said, ‘that’s the end of his career.’ But it isn’t a question of the career."
“It’s a contract with the people. They go in. They work and they do. They put their blood, sweat, and tears into Social Security and then you have a guy like a Paul Ryan or others that want to destroy it. We have a contract.”
Noting that Ryan was now a board member of Fox News’ parent company, the Breitbart piece attacked Ryan for again promoting cuts to Social Security, which it said had “caused irreparable harm to the Republican Party.” Trump agreed.
“Paul’s a loser,” Trump told Breitbart News in response. “Paul has always been a loser.”
Trump also criticized Republicans who made unwavering opposition to all abortions a part of their campaign. Here’s Breitbart’s reporting on that:
“Trump argued that Republicans must support what he called “the three exceptions”—for rape, incest, and the life of the mother—to any measures banning abortion, or else they face electoral elimination in most of America. Trump specifically singled out Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon and Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, both of whom lost their respective races this year after taking hardline positions without such exceptions.
“Now, I think a lot of Republicans didn’t handle the abortion question properly,” Trump told Breitbart News. “I think if you don’t have the three exceptions, it’s almost impossible in most parts of the country to win. If you don’t have three exceptions—I said to a very nice man running for governor of Pennsylvania, ‘If you don’t have the three exceptions, you can’t win.’ Same thing with Tudor. She didn’t have the three exceptions. I say this to the Republican Party: If you don’t have the three exceptions, because you know the Democrats are radical and they’ll kill the baby at nine months or they’ll kill the baby after the baby is born. Okay? That’s more radical. But you know a 15- or 16-week period of time, but you have to have the three exceptions. If you don’t have the three exceptions, you’re destined to doom.”
PHILADELPHIA — The honeybees looked perfectly healthy, buzzing about their boxy wooden hive on a warm autumn day in central Pennsylvania. Elizabeth Capaldi suspected otherwise. Clad in a protective white suit and hat, the biologist reached out with a gloved hand to capture one of the insects in a small vial, then took it back to her Bucknell University laboratory to dissect its brain. Her colleague David Rovnyak later placed a sample of the bee’s innards inside a large metal cylinder and pelted it with high-frequency radio waves — a type of scanning technology that revealed the amounts of cert...