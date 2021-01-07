Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham abruptly resigns amid violence at Capitol

First lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham reportedly resigned abruptly amid the violence in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

Grisham was expected to remain for the final few weeks in her position, but things appeared to change amid the violence.

CNN.com reported that Grisham hasn't given a statement for why her resignation came at this time.

President Donald Trump's behavior egging on the violence has caused a lot of discussion among Trump loyalists that the president has gone too far and they "no longer believe they can serve him."

NBC News reported that she resigned "over the violence on Capitol Hill."

Read the full report.