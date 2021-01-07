Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham abruptly resigns amid violence at Capitol

<p>"We're going to be talking to our colleagues, in terms of what, what's all happening here. We've been discussing this," Johnson replied. "Obviously, in light of events, there's a little bit of a different attitude."</p><p>"Do you guys think you have any responsibility for what happened here today?" Haake asked.</p><p>"No," Johnson replied. "No, absolutely not."</p><p>"None?" Haake asked.</p><p>"None," the GOP senator replied.</p><p>"None whatsoever?" Haake asked, apparently in disbelief.</p><p>"No," Johnson insisted.</p><p>"Does the president have any responsibility for this?" Haake asked. "You don't think the language you guys have been using about a stolen election could have contributed to this violence? Nothing else to say on this at all, senator?"</p><p>"No," Johnson replied.</p><p>Johnson has repeatedly pushed unfounded allegations of election fraud.</p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d21e3e82ca14226c42cf01628a7584a" id="687dd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346070727749992448"><div style="margin:1em 0">ICYMI: @chucktodd to @senronjohnson: "You made an allegation that there was widespread fraud, you failed to offer s… https://t.co/yOE5yvoiZQ</div> — Meet the Press (@Meet the Press)<a href="https://twitter.com/MeetThePress/statuses/1346070727749992448">1609763244.0</a></blockquote></div>
CONTINUE READING
Show less