Michigan GOP candidate predicts 'end times' after claim vaccines include 'aborted baby tissue'
Screengrabs.

Michigan Republican Mellisa Carone was ridiculed by "Saturday Night Live" in February for being gullible enough to believe Donald Trump's debunked conspiracy theories about election fraud.

Now Carone, who has formed a committee to run for the Michigan legislature, is pushing a conspiracy theory that vaccines are a sign of biblical apocalypse.

"This is an experimental vaccine that has aborted baby tissue in it," Carone falsely claimed.

"This right here, this is solid evidence we are definitely in the end times," she said. "It is the end of times, it's in the Bible. This, this has something to do with, I believe, the mark of the beast. I do."

"I mean, every sign is there," Carone argued.

Watch:

Watch SNL on Carone:


Video SmartNews