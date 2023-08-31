Men who endorse “masculinity contingency” beliefs have more negative views on electric vehicles, study finds
Teslas

A recent study found that men’s adherence to traditional masculinity ideology is linked to negative attitudes towards electric vehicles, or EVs, and a lower likelihood of intending to purchase them. The study, published in the American Psychological Association’s Psychology of Men and Masculinities journal, suggests that deeply ingrained ideas about masculinity may influence men’s consumer choices in the expanding EV market. The link between identity and consumer behavior has been the subject of research for many years, and previous studies have suggested that what people buy often reflects wh...

