Jeffrey Toobin goes off on Merrick Garland for including ‘bogus bothsiderism’ in his Jan. 6 speech

During a segment on CNN this Wednesday, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin addressed the press conference from Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier today where he vowed to hold all those responsible for the Capitol riot responsible. According to Toobin, Garland's "please be patient approach" was to be expected, but there was something else Garland said that stood out.

Toobin was bothered by Garland suggested his investigation isn't focusing on "one political party."

"Really?" Toobin said.

"There's only one political party that I'm aware of -- the Republican Party that's been leading the effort to undermine the rule of law and to undermine the right to vote," he continued. "And I thought in this effort to seem bipartisan, he engaged in some bogus both siderism when it's really only one political party in this country that's trying to limit the right to vote and only one political party that's been defending the people who rioted on Jan. 6."

Watch the video below:

