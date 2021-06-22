Merrick Garland draws ire of Americans after report he may defend Trump in Jan. 6 attack: 'I'm not paying for this'
Internet rage was turned up to 11 after Reuters reported that Attorney General Merrick Garland might end up being the one to defend former President Donald Trump in the lawsuits from Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

The legal theory behind Garland is that as president, Trump is defended by the government. Previously, it was argued that the attorney general would only defend the president in matters that dealt with his role as president. Given that Trump's campaign paid for the rally that led to the attack and not the White House, even Trump appeared to understand his rally that turned violent was political and not an official rally by the U.S. President.

See the angry posts from folks below: