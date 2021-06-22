Merrick Garland draws ire of Americans after report he may defend Trump in Jan. 6 attack: 'I'm not paying for this'

Donald Trump and Merrick Garland (Photos: Screen capture)
Internet rage was turned up to 11 after Reuters reported that Attorney General Merrick Garland might end up being the one to defend former President Donald Trump in the lawsuits from Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS).
The legal theory behind Garland is that as president, Trump is defended by the government. Previously, it was argued that the attorney general would only defend the president in matters that dealt with his role as president. Given that Trump's campaign paid for the rally that led to the attack and not the White House, even Trump appeared to understand his rally that turned violent was political and not an official rally by the U.S. President.
See the angry posts from folks below:
If Biden’s Justice Dept defends Trump in Capitol riot lawsuits, then I am done with Garland. If an American presid… https://t.co/YzWsbWxtMW— Bill Madden (@Bill Madden) 1624392847.0
WE need SALLY YATES AG NOW, #DemocracyonLifeSupport WE need to end the FILLIBUSTER WE need Warren or Klobachar a… https://t.co/g44KfqeBQr— In menopause and liberated (@In menopause and liberated) 1624390028.0
I don't know about you guys, but I sure as hell don't want MY taxpayer dollars going to the DOJ to defend trump in… https://t.co/nTyrT2NAie— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!) 1624392985.0
Ridiculous. Trump incited insurrection on January 6 in his personal capacity at a campaign rally, not in an officia… https://t.co/XEd3aLQJhZ— Richard W. Painter (@Richard W. Painter) 1624388331.0
ARE YOU SITTING DOWN? The DOJ--using the same rational they used to defend Trump in my case--may defend Trump in t… https://t.co/VMo7VjQrkm— E. Jean Carroll (@E. Jean Carroll) 1624384699.0
No. F**k this shit. I'm a taxpayer. I'm not f**king paying for the defense of tRump in Capitol riots. He fomented a… https://t.co/VYc3VnBSng— Pin Young 🌊🏳️🌈📽🎙🎻 (@Pin Young 🌊🏳️🌈📽🎙🎻) 1624390331.0
I am in shock. I am so very angry and I can guarantee you so will the rest of the world be. I had such high hopes. https://t.co/rfKXmaEasA— ilroed☕🏳️🌈😷 (@ilroed☕🏳️🌈😷) 1624389409.0
Alternate headline “America thinking about continuing to support White Supremacy”. https://t.co/v6waiI7g3z— W. Kamau Bell (@W. Kamau Bell) 1624391788.0
This would be an epic failure. Any faith that is left and fixing or even securing our justice system will go right… https://t.co/oCkHybBVMF— Chris Gorgei (@Chris Gorgei) 1624392627.0
BREAKING NEWS: President Biden’s Justice Dept is considering defending former President Trump in Capitol riot lawsu… https://t.co/7PmvWRY2wh— Tracking Biden From The Left (@Tracking Biden From The Left) 1624394832.0
Apparently we are headed for a lawless country, if those in power can try to overthrow the government, after they n… https://t.co/hiBXKwxUnW— G-Ma’ama (@G-Ma’ama) 1624388707.0