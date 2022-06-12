Expert: Merrick Garland is ‘paralyzed’ with fear — but the ‘snowball effect’ will compel DOJ action

Attorney General Merrick Garland has not yet charged Donald Trump for his conspiracy to overturn the federal election, but one MSNBC legal analyst believes there will eventually be justice in the case.

On Saturday, anchor Ayman Mohyeldin interviewed former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne about the case following the first prime-time hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mohyeldin noted Alksne has been pessimistic about justice coming.

"I am the big pessimist, I admit it," Alksne said. "I feel like I'm always saying it's raining ,it's raining, nothing is ever going to happen."

"I am very concerned that the attorney general is so conservative and so protective of the Department of Justice that he's paralyzed. I admit, that is where I am."

But she went on to explain why she is hopeful.

"I will say this, because the subpoena had gone out in the elector case, and they are beginning to act's questions of the electors, it drives me crazy that they are not in a grand jury yet, but these big subpoenas have begun. The only way to investigate that case is to discover that [John] Eastman plotted that. And as you're doing those questions and asking about Eastman, what else did Eastman do? He is the one that comes out with the [Mike] Pence pressure campaign."

"So I think that the snowball effect is going to require the Department of Justice to actually do something. And so the snowball is what is giving me a little optimism and puts a little smile on my face for the first time," she said.

Watch:



