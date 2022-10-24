Merrick Garland warns Arizona poll watchers: We 'will not permit voters to be intimidated'
Judge Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be US Attorney General(AFP)

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed to take action if voters in Arizona are intimidated by would-be poll watchers.

At a press conference to discuss national security issues, Garland was asked about reports that threatening men are watching ballot drop boxes in Arizona.

"The Justice Department has an obligation to prevent — to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who's qualified to vote and will not permit voters to be intimidated," Garland promised.

KNXV-TV reported last week that at least two people wearing tactical gear were seen monitoring an Arizona drop box location.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) was said to have received two or more complaints of voter intimidation in recent days.

Garland did not say what actions the Department of Justice would take in Arizona.

Merrick Garland addresses voter intimidation. roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

2020 Election SmartNews Video