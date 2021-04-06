WATCH: Agitated ‘Karen’ insists her mesh mask is CDC approved in viral TikTok video

A recent "Karen" video that has gone viral on TikTok shows a woman who appears to be wearing a mask -- which in actuality is just the outline of one with strips of fabric over her nose, under her chin, and around her ears, while the center seems to be made from a thin mesh material.

The video shows the woman arguing after someone confronts her over the ineffectuality of the mask.

"It says a cloth covering over your nose and your mouth," the woman says, referring to CDC guidelines. "This is my cloth covering over my nose and my mouth."

"There is no adequacy in a face mask," she continues. "There is absolutely none. I don't see it anywhere in the CDC guidelines."

As Newsweek points out, the CDC says cloth masks should have "multiple layers of tightly woven, breathable fabric" and "should block light when held up to bright light source." They also says that people should not wear masks that are a "single-layer" or "made of thin fabric that doesn't block light."

Watch the video below:



