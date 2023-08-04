Ex-Michigan GOP co-chair pleads not guilty to accusations she posed as fake elector for Trump

Former Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock appeared in court this Friday and pleaded not guilty to eight criminal charges she faces, 10 News reported.

Maddock is accused of forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery.

She and 15 other people allegedly acted as false electors for former President Donald Trump in Michigan during the 2020 election.

According to The Detroit News, the judge pushed the evidentiary hearing back by two months in order to provide Maddock's lawyer time to review "voluminous" discovery in the case.

On Thursday, her attorney described Henry as a wife, mother, grandmother and "pillar of the community."

"The government's claim that she attempted to subvert the will of the voters and undermine an election is spurious and unsupported by the facts," said attorney George MacAvoy Brown.

Maddock made her court appearance virtually.