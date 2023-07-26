Australia fines Facebook owner Meta $14 million for undisclosed data collection

SYDNEY (Reuters) — An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totaling A$20 million ($14 million) for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.

Australia's Federal Court also ordered Meta, through its subsidiaries Facebook Israel and the now-discontinued app, Onavo, to pay A$400,000 in legal costs to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which brought the civil lawsuit.