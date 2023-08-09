Miami airport expands facial-recognition verification of passengers’ identities

Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS
Flying overseas this month or next from Miami International Airport? If you booked air travel to visit family in Latin America on Avianca, Copa, or LATAM airlines, or to enjoy a late summer adventure to the Middle East or Europe on Emirates or Turkish Airways, many of you likely will encounter something new before boarding your flight at the airport. The intent is to hasten your journey. Miami airport on Wednesday started adding facial-recognition technology to at least 20 more international departure gates to verify identification of individual travelers, the biggest implementation stage of t...