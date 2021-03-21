'You can't teach stupid': Americans respond to massive crowds on Miami Beach for spring break
When Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) reopened Florida right before Spring Break, there was a fear that the state would become an epicenter for another wave of spreading the coronavirus.

The data out of Florida isn't accurate in part because deaths aren't being reported and they're not testing as much as other states, said Dr. Meghan Ranney in a discussion with CNN.

It prompted outrage on Twitter as people complaining about the dangers that the crowds are posing to people in the state, many of whom haven't been vaccinated.

While the city attempted to have a curfew and enforce a mask mandate, it wasn't followed. Police responded with pepper bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd.


