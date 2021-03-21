'You can't teach stupid': Americans respond to massive crowds on Miami Beach for spring break

An alleged Nazi was reportedly seen repeatedly punching a man in wheelchair during a so-called freedom rally in Canada over the weekend. The incident was said to have occurred in Calgary on Saturday.

<p> Images circulating on social media show a man appearing to throw a punch at another man in a wheelchair. The aggressor is wearing a white shirt that reads "Proud White Christian Man." The man in the white shirt was later identified as a Nazi. </p><p> The man in the wheelchair recounted the incident in a social media post. </p><p> "Today I fought a Nazi," he wrote. "For those that don't know today is International 'White Pride Worldwide Day' and the organizers of the Calgary 'freedom rally' decided to act in solidarity with those international events." </p><p> The counter-protester said that he confronted the man in the white shirt and called him a Nazi. </p><p> "[A]t that point he decided to grab the back of my head and then attempt to shove me," he explained. "After a second of stunned look on his face, the photo [of the incident] took place, he hit me three times, all three of which were like being hit with pillows." </p><p> The apparent Nazi then turned to attack the wife of the man in the wheelchair, according to the account. </p><p> "[H]e decided to turn his flag pole into a weapon," the man wrote. "He stabbed her directly in the chest [and] it hurts when she breaths. We may have to take a trip to the ER later tonight." </p><p> At one point, the counter-protester said that he was knocked out of his wheelchair and the man in the white shirt was "shoved" down a hill. Police then arrived and used force on the counter-protesters. </p><p> "Your antifa group was trying to start something," the counter-protester recalled one police officers saying. </p><p> "I don't give a fuck where I am," the counter-protester replied. "If I see someone wearing Nazi shit, racist shit, I'm calling them the fuck out. We didn't fight a war against fascism and Nazi scumbags like this piece of shit just to let this happen again." </p><p> Read the social media accounts below. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Full back story on the altercation between the punching nazi and my friend in the wheelchair at the alt-right "freedom" rally in Calgary on Saturday, March 21st. <br/> <br/> (I have been given permission to share these screenshots.) <a href="https://t.co/qcVvQmFEwy">pic.twitter.com/qcVvQmFEwy</a><br/> — Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021 </blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Meanwhile in Calgary.. nazi scum at "freedom" rally punches counter-protesters - including someone in a wheelchair AND a woman. @CalgaryPolice tried to charge counter-protesters with assault as they defend themselves.<br/> <br/> Fuck the police.<br/> Fuck nazis.<br/> Fuck Alberta. <a href="https://t.co/pWhCkrVpQ3">pic.twitter.com/pWhCkrVpQ3</a><br/> — Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021 </blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> Another view: <a href="https://t.co/qY4xRXqHzU">pic.twitter.com/qY4xRXqHzU</a><br/> — Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021 </blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">#ThisIsAlberta <a href="https://t.co/e44X2AawdO">pic.twitter.com/e44X2AawdO</a><br/>— Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021</blockquote>