In Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Sequel" documentary, the former vice president showed some of the flooding problems that Miami, Florida face as sea levels rise.

This week, Tropical Storm One launched the hurricane season, and when the storm moved through Miami, the rising flood waters got even worse. The Miami New Times explained that by the end of the century the city could be completely underwater. But such a flood isn't happening overnight. The gradual sea-level rise will increase more and more each year, forcing people from their homes and small businesses.

Predictions from Yale University show that Miami's sea-level rise will reach just under one foot by 2030 and 14 to 26 inches by 2060. At that rate, by 2100, the city will be gone.

North Carolina has already had significant beach erosion that resulted in two homes falling into the ocean that were hundreds of yards away when built in the 1980s. More homes are expected to fall in the next few years as 12 inches of the shore is being eliminated annually.

"More than ten inches of rain overwhelmed South Florida's infrastructure, and roads, parking lots, and other low-lying areas were inundated," said the report. "The result: Submerged vehicles, stranded drivers, and enough jaw-dropping social-media posts to potentially persuade some of the city's recent transplants to retreat to higher land."

One luxury bayfront condo had high waters that allowed them to catch small fish that made their way into the parking garage.

Another video shows a woman trying to get to a club, but her car was submerged. So, she climbed out of the sunroof clad in a short shiny, silver dress and slid down the windshield.

See some of the videos and photos from this week's storm below.



