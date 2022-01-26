Miami gold hauler cuts plea deal in huge South American-Caribbean money laundering case

A man holds a gold-mercury amalgam at a gold mine in El Callao, Venezuela, on Feb. 25, 2017. - Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
MIAMI — A trucking company owner charged with playing a supporting role in a gold-smuggling scheme spanning South America, the Caribbean and South Florida pleaded guilty this week to submitting false customs documents that concealed the true origins of the gold being imported through Miami International Airport. Jesus Gabriel Rodriguez Jr., CEO of the Doral-based armored truck company Transvalue Inc., admitted as part of his plea agreement that he helped import thousands of kilos of gold valued at $140 million into the United States from Curacao, knowing that that the customs paperwork falsely...