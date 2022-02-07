Judge orders Michael Avenatti to turn himself into U.S. Marshals by 5 pm: report
Attorney Michael Avenatti and Stephanie Clifford, the adult film star known as Stormy Daniels (Twitter).

Federal Judge Jesse Furman issued an order on Monday instructing Michael Avenatti to turn himself into U.S. Marshalls in California before a 5 p.m. deadline.

Avenatti was convicted by a jury in the Southern District of New York on Friday of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The jury found Avenatti had taken nearly $300,000 from adult film star Stormy Daniel, who was paid $130,000 to not discuss the sexual relationship she claims to have had with Trump shortly after his third wife gave birth to his firth child.

Avenatti is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24 and could receive up to 22 years in prison.

