Michael Avenatti says he plans to cross-examine Stormy Daniels for 'six hours'
Shutterstock

Ex-Resistance idol Michael Avenatti is currently in the middle of his third criminal trial, this time for allegedly stealing $300,000 from his former client and porn star Stormy Daniels' book proceeds.

This week, Avenatti said he plans to represent himself, meaning he will cross examine Daniels after she testified against him.

According to court reporter Adam Klasfeld, Avenatti plans to spend a lot of time cross examining.

"Stormy Daniels is expected to be called to testify later today in Michael Avenatti's trial," Klasfeld tweeted. "Before the jury enters, Avenatti informs the court that he anticipates a six-hour cross examination. 'We'll see about those six hours,' Judge Furman replies."

This Thursday, Daniels testified that she fired Avenatti as her attorney and hired a new one because he “stole from me and lied to me.” She also said she never agreed to pay Avenatti more than $100 and pointed out that a crowd-funding campaign raised $650,000 to pay for his legal services.

