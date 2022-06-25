SCOTUS may push America towards a 'new civil war' by taking away rights: historian

Historian Michael Beschloss warned the Supreme Court may be risking violence following Friday's court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.

"This Supreme Court moment defines the word historic," he posted to Twitter when the decision came down.

"Gun safety and abortion rights in one week — this country is changing fast," he noted.

"Today’s Supreme Court decision could have the ultimate historical effect of pushing this country further in direction of some kind of new civil war," he wrote.





He posted historical photos.

He wrote, "here is the 1896 Supreme Court that gave you the evil decision Plessy v. Ferguson, which told you that racial segregation was constitutional and exalted the false and immoral doctrine of “separate but equal”:



























