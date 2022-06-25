SCOTUS may push America towards a 'new civil war' by taking away rights: historian

The Supreme Court of 2022 (Photo by Erin Schaff for AFP)
Historian Michael Beschloss warned the Supreme Court may be risking violence following Friday's court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.
"This Supreme Court moment defines the word historic," he posted to Twitter when the decision came down.
"Gun safety and abortion rights in one week — this country is changing fast," he noted.
"Today’s Supreme Court decision could have the ultimate historical effect of pushing this country further in direction of some kind of new civil war," he wrote.
\u201cAccording to one of his law clerks, as reported by @nytimes in 1993, Justice Clarence Thomas privately said, \n"The liberals made my life miserable for 43 years, and I'm going to make their lives miserable for 43 years."\u201d— Michael Beschloss (@Michael Beschloss) 1656123313
He posted historical photos.
He wrote, "here is the 1896 Supreme Court that gave you the evil decision Plessy v. Ferguson, which told you that racial segregation was constitutional and exalted the false and immoral doctrine of “separate but equal”:
