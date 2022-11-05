Lawyer charged with murder after writing himself into victim’s will

An attorney has been charged with the murder of a well-known Detroit jeweler.

"Marco Bisbikis, who was the attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson, was arraigned this afternoon on charges, including premeditated murder, felony firearm and conspiracy to commit murder," WXYZ-TV reported. "Hutchinson, 44 of Pleasant Ridge, was shot multiple times in his car over the summer on Greenfield Road near 8 Mile."

Bisbikis is accused of hiring a hitman to carry out the murder.

Fox 2 had additional details on the alleged motive.

"Fox 2 has learned the attorney allegedly wrote himself into the Hutch's will and the jewelry store owner had no idea," the station reported. "At least ten bullet holes were visible in the window of the SUV that Hutch was driving. In the passenger seat was his wife, Marissa, who was miraculously unhurt in the shooting."

Bisbikis reportedly settled a civil lawsuit alleging unethical legal practices in another case.

"In that suit, it's alleged that he swindled an elderly Detroit man into deeding over several properties in Detroit and in Washtenaw County," Fox 2 reported. "Months later, after the quit claims deeds were approved, the elderly man died inside his southwest Detroit home. An autopsy reads it was of natural causes, but those close to him speculate about what actually caused it."