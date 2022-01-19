Michael Cohen says Letitia James has over '10 million documents' on Trump: 'I've seen the boxes'

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday refuted former President Donald Trump's claim that New York Attorney General Letitia James does not have the documents needed to prove he committed fraud.

Cohen made the remarks on CNN after James claimed in a court filing that Trump is guilty of a pattern of inflating and deflating the value of his properties as needed for profit.

The former Trump attorney said that on a scale of one to ten, he's "about as close to a ten as you can get" when it comes to predicting whether Trump will be hit with a civil suit.

Cohen suggested that James is seeking the testimony of Trump's children "to be more than 100% certain by having others who could also be involved with these type of inflation and deflation of the assets, to have them held responsible too."

The Trump Organization has responded to the court filing by claiming that James "is faced with the stark reality that she has no case."

But Cohen laughed while insisting that the company is not telling the truth.

"What did you expect them to say," he replied, "to say, yes, you're right, you caught us with our pants down? They're going to say anything that they can to deflect the responsibility onto somebody else. Yes, of course, Tish James has no documents. Of course, she does."

Cohen pointed out that James is working closely with the Manhattan District Attorneys Office.

"And I've seen the boxes," Cohen revealed. "They must have more than 10 million documents."

Watch the video below from CNN.