Michael Cohen says Trump’s lawyer lied in court — and he has receipts

Longtime Trump fixer Michael Cohen called out former President Donald Trump's attorney after a court hearing in New York on Friday.
Justice Arthur Engoron expressed surprise at the hearing that Trump claimed he does not have any documents falling under a subpoena issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
"He's famous for post-its," Reuters reported the judge said. "When he wants something done, he puts a post-it on something. I don't think we've received any post-its."
Reuters reported that "Trump Organization general counsel Alan Garten testified as part of the attorney general's probe that Trump used post-it notes to communicate with employees, court records show."
But Trump lawyer Alina Habba denied there were any post-its.
The judge ruled against Trump, continuing $10,000/day fines until he complies with the subpoena.
Cohen posted a photo of one-such Trump post-it note.
Statement made today by Alina Habba in @NewYorkStateAG case against Trump\u2026\u201cThere\u2019s no Post-Its \u2014 there\u2019s no file cabinet of Post-Its,\u201d Wrong again!!!pic.twitter.com/rgKEULY1aH— Michael Cohen (@Michael Cohen) 1651271175
