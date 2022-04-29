Michael Cohen says Trump’s lawyer lied in court — and he has receipts

Longtime Trump fixer Michael Cohen called out former President Donald Trump's attorney after a court hearing in New York on Friday.

Justice Arthur Engoron expressed surprise at the hearing that Trump claimed he does not have any documents falling under a subpoena issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"He's famous for post-its," Reuters reported the judge said. "When he wants something done, he puts a post-it on something. I don't think we've received any post-its."

Reuters reported that "Trump Organization general counsel Alan Garten testified as part of the attorney general's probe that Trump used post-it notes to communicate with employees, court records show."

But Trump lawyer Alina Habba denied there were any post-its.

The judge ruled against Trump, continuing $10,000/day fines until he complies with the subpoena.

Cohen posted a photo of one-such Trump post-it note.

NOW WATCH: Kellyanne Conway unloads on student for accusing her of leaking explicit photo of her daughter

