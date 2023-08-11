Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen might run for Congress: report

Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is considering running for Congress, Semafor reports.

The former president’s “fixer” would run as a Democrat challenging incumbent Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), the House Judiciary Committee’s ranking member of in a primary.

Cohen confirmed that he’s considering the run, telling the outlet in a phone interview “I am interested and there’s a multitude of folks encouraging me to run.”

Cohen in his 2020 memoir “Disloyal” called the Trump "a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man."

CBS News around the time of the book’s publication reported that “Cohen assails Mr. Trump as an ‘organized crime don’ and ‘master manipulator’ who is ‘guilty of the same crimes’ that landed his former fixer in federal prison, and he offers a detailed account of Mr. Trump's alleged role in a hush money scandal during the 2016 election.”

Nadler, first elected to Congress in 1992, currently serves New York’s 12 congressional district, which was redrawn in 2022 to put Nadler against former colleague Carolyn Maloney, the report said.

Cohen lives on Manhattan’s East Side, which is in Nadler’s district.

