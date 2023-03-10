Michael Cohen expected to be final witness as early as Monday in Trump Stormy Daniels case: reports

Donald Trump's former "fixer" Michael Cohen is expected to be the final witness next week, as early as Monday, before a grand jury investigating hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, CNN and The New York Times reported Friday.

After that it could be just days before indictments are issued against Trump, legal experts believe.

Cohen had another "extended session" Friday with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's team on Friday, Bloomberg reported, apparently to prepare for his testimony. He also told reporters on the street that he was going to be "quiet" for a few days, again apparently ahead of his time on the witness stand.

Cohen, who has served time in prison for the money paid to Daniels, is a key witness in the case. The probe centers on a $130,000 payment to Daniels to keep her quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump ahead of the 2016 election. The payment was made by Cohen. who has testified that he was following Trump's orders and was reimbursed by his boss.

Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, told reporters Friday that "Michael Cohen has truth on his side." He also said he and Cohen "appreciate the professionalism of Mr. Bragg’s team.”

Legal experts believe Trump could face campaign finance charges in the case that may amount to a "low-level" felony.

Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels. He blasted Bragg's probe in a post on Truth Social Thursday as a "witch hunt" designed to "take down" the leading candidate for the presidency.

He also flamed Cohen in a Truth Social post, while Cohen predicted that Trump will never take the stand in front of the grand jury in his own defense — even though Bragg as invited him to do so — because he's too much of a "lIar."