Trump doesn't have the guts to run in 2024 and wind up a 'two-time loser': Michael Cohen

Speaking to Business Insider, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said he thinks Donald Trump is bluffing when he hints at a presidential run in 2024.

"His insatiable need for attention is one reason he continues to flaunt this disingenuous 2024 run," Cohen said. "The other is he's making more money doing that than anything he has ever done before."

According to Cohen, Trump is "the greatest grifter in the history of American politics," adding that he'll ultimately come up with a "handful of reasons why he won't run again and blame others for his decision."

"He'll say he's not going to run again because of bipartisan hatred for him or because of the Democrats or because he doesn't want to put his family through any more," Cohen said of Trump. "He cannot stomach the notion of being a two-time loser, but he will continue to grift until the very last second."

Trump s "trying to retain some semblance of power, importance, and relevance, none of which he has," said Cohen.

SmartNews