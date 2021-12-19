'This is really crazy stuff': Michael Cohen eviscerates Trump for trying to change the story on Jan. 6

President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen spoke to MSNBC on Sunday to trash comments made by the ex-leader during a small rally over the weekend in Houston, Texas.

Trump explained that if he had it to do over again, he would have deployed the National Guard to do more on Jan. 6 as his supporters went after the U.S. Capitol.

There's just one problem with that, Cohen said. Trump lies about everything.

"So, you may remember when I testified before the House Oversight Committee and Jim Jordan and Mark dopey Meadows started on this liar-liar pants on fire and all the other nonsense in order to denigrate me, thinking it was going to throw me off track, which of course it didn't, and I stopped the entire proceeding, and I said to them, I know what you're doing," Cohen recalled. "I know the play in the playbook that you're trying to run because I created that playbook. And it didn't work out well for me, and it's not going to work out well for you."

He explained that it seems none of them heeded his warnings and now they're all in trouble.

"Mark Meadows is in some real serious trouble right now," he said. "And I think so is Jim Jordan and so is Donald Trump Jr. and so is Eric Trump and Lara Trump and a handful of other councilmembers that were actually communicating with some of these insurrection insurrectionists on the outside while they were on the inside. This is crazy stuff, folks."

He went on to say that Trump is the one that can't stop lying.

You start to think about, this is our U.S. Capitol, this is the people's house," he said. "And there was an insurrection. We haven't had this in what, 150 years? And now, of course, under Donald Trump, who is going to deny the fact that this actually even happened. There was 'so much love in the air.' Maybe there was love among the insurrectionists but certainly for the police, certainly not if they got their hands on Mike Pence, certainly not if they got their hands on Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress who were doing their duty and certifying the electoral votes."

See the interview below: